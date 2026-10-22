Cricket Gets Bizarre! Toss Repeated During J&K-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Match After Team Sheet Error | File Image | PTI

A bizarre incident took place before the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match between Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Vidarbha as the toss had to be conducted twice after an error was reportedly found in J&K's team sheet.

J&K initially won the toss and chose to field. However, the team sheet submitted by J&K reportedly had the same player's name listed twice. The error came to light after the first toss, leading to a fresh toss before the match.

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According to Kashmir Sports Watch, the issue was discussed with Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar, after which the toss was held again. Vidarbha won the second toss and also decided to field.

The incident has raised questions about the process followed after the team sheet error. Clause 1.2.1 of the BCCI's Men's Multi-day Playing Conditions states that a player in the playing XI cannot be changed after the team is nominated without the opposing captain's consent.

Repeat Tosses Are Rare In Cricket

A repeat toss is a rare occurrence in cricket. One such incident took place during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. The toss was held again after match referee Jeff Crowe said he had not heard Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's call.

A similar incident occurred during IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals when the match referee could not hear the captain's call. However, the circumstances were different in the J&K-Vidarbha match, where the reported reason was an error in the team sheet.

Read Also Sarfaraz Khan Lets His Bat Do The Talking With Unbeaten Ranji Trophy Ton As Mumbai Take Control

Kashmir Sports Watch said it contacted the BCCI match referee, J&K's co-manager and Vidarbha's manager for their comments, but they declined to respond. Meanwhile, Vidarbha went on to win the match by three wickets after a close contest.