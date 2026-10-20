Sarfaraz Khan Lets His Bat Do The Talking With Unbeaten Ranji Trophy Ton As Mumbai Take Control | X

Mumbai: For Sarfaraz Khan, the best response to disappointment has always come from his bat. On Monday, the prolific Mumbai batter delivered another reminder of his red-ball credentials, smashing an unbeaten 139 against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and once again putting his name firmly in the national selection conversation.

At the Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur, the 28-year-old struck 18 boundaries in his 213-ball innings as Mumbai reached 398 for four at stumps on the second day, establishing a commanding 258-run first-innings lead.

But beyond the runs and boundaries, the innings carried considerable significance for a cricketer seeking another opportunity in India's Test side.

Sarfaraz responds to selection setback

Having been overlooked for India's Test squad and the India A team for the New Zealand tour, Sarfaraz had another point to prove. His response was emphatic, bringing up his 18th first-class century and underlining the consistency that has made him one of domestic cricket's most prolific run-scorers.

The hundred was also a timely comeback after a rare failure in Mumbai's previous Ranji Trophy fixture against Chandigarh, where he managed just one run.

Rather than allowing that setback to affect his confidence, Sarfaraz returned to familiar territory, occupying the crease, building partnerships and gradually taking control of the opposition attack.

His innings was not simply about attacking strokeplay. It demonstrated patience, temperament and an understanding of the match situation, qualities essential for success in the longer format.

Mumbai build commanding first-innings lead

Mumbai had earlier dismissed Himachal Pradesh for 140, with Tushar Deshpande claiming four wickets. Captain Siddhesh Lad contributed 87, while Sarfaraz's younger brother Musheer Khan scored 57.

Sarfaraz then combined with wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, who remained unbeaten on 58, to stitch together an unbroken 176-run fifth-wicket partnership that placed Mumbai firmly in command.

Domestic dominance and Test opportunities

For Sarfaraz, such performances have become a recurring feature of his domestic career. His remarkable first-class record, built on an appetite for big hundreds, has repeatedly strengthened his claims for a sustained run at the international level.

Yet opportunities in the Indian Test team have remained limited.

Since making his Test debut in 2024, Sarfaraz has featured in six matches, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including one century and three half-centuries. His last Test appearance came in November 2024.

The contrast between his domestic dominance and limited international opportunities continues to make his selection prospects a talking point.

For a batter who has spent years piling up runs in the Ranji Trophy, the challenge is no longer merely proving that he can score heavily. It is about ensuring those performances translate into another opportunity to represent India.

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Monday's hundred may not guarantee an immediate national recall, but it certainly reinforces his credentials.

More importantly, Sarfaraz continues to demonstrate that disappointment has done little to diminish his hunger for runs.

As Mumbai pursue another Ranji Trophy triumph, the right-handed batter remains central to their ambitions. And with every substantial innings, he keeps alive his hopes of returning to the international stage.

For now, Sarfaraz's message is unmistakable. He is prepared to let his bat do the talking.

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