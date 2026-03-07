Cricket Fever Sends Ahmedabad Airfares Soaring: Almost 250% Jump Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final

Airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, with many routes recording a jump of more than 150% to 200% as India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. | File Pic

Airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, with many routes recording a jump of more than 150% to 200% as India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The surge is being witnessed while multiple airlines have announced special flights to Ahmedabad as fans scramble to reach the Narendra Modi Stadium for the title clash on Sunday.

Semifinal Victory Triggers Stampede for Bookings

The surge follows India's high-scoring semifinal victory over England, which triggered an immediate spike in travel bookings from major metros across the country. The demand jumped so rapidly that domestic airlines including Akasa Air announced an additional flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad whereas Air India Express announced special flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Travelers who waited until the final matchup was confirmed are facing steep dynamic pricing on all major domestic carriers.

The tickets on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, which are usually priced at Rs2,500, have surged by as high as 246% as Akasa Air’s flight fare increased to Rs8,666. Similarly, the fare offered by Air India was Rs8,319, IndiGo’s tickets were priced at Rs8,108 and SpiceJet’s tickets were priced at Rs7,677. Akasa Air’s special flight, which saw pricing of Rs8,300 on Friday evening, came down to Rs7,121 on Saturday evening.

Kolkata and Bengaluru

Kolkata to Ahmedabad route saw the costliest flight as IndiGo priced the ticket at Rs19,676 whereas Akasa Air’s fare was Rs15,422. Similarly, Air India Express’ flight from Bengaluru was priced at Rs16,543, Akasa Air at Rs16,789 and IndiGo at Rs16,425. The Delhi-Ahmedabad route saw the airfare jump to Rs13,337 on Akasa Air flight, Rs12,989 by Air India and Rs12,883 by IndiGo.

The return flights to all these destinations from Ahmedabad on early Monday morning also saw record breaking fares. SpiceJet’s flight to Delhi at 3.30am was priced at Rs21,903 whereas Akasa Air’s 4.50am flight to Bengaluru was priced at Rs17,043. The same airline’s 5.15am flight to Kolkata was priced at Rs15,076.

While the airlines announced special match day services to mitigate the shortage and capitalise on the demand, Indian Railways has also announced special trains to Ahmedabad timed according to the match hours. The airfare hike is mirrored by a dramatic surge in the hospitality sector in Ahmedabad. While standard budget hotels, which are usually available for Rs3,000 to Rs4,000, are currently quoting upwards of Rs15,000, while luxury properties have seen room rates touch Rs1 lakh per night.