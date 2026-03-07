IPF MahaHelpline Assists Over 1,200 Maharashtrian Tourists Stranded In UAE Amid Israel-Iran War

The IPF MahaHelpline, launched to support the Marathi diaspora in the UAE, assisted more than 1,200 Maharashtrian tourists stranded in the United Arab Emirates during the Israel-Iran war within a day of activation. | X @mahahelpline

The IPF MahaHelpline, launched to support the Marathi diaspora in the UAE, assisted more than 1,200 Maharashtrian tourists stranded in the United Arab Emirates during the Israel-Iran war within a day of activation.

Round-the-Clock Support

The IPF MahaHelpline (+971 50 365 4357), endorsed by the Maharashtra government, is being operated by a team of over 20 volunteers spread across five cities in the UAE, working round the clock to assist stranded passengers with hotel stay extensions, food and medicines, temporary accommodation, transportation support, and consular coordination. A dedicated medical support team is assisting passengers who require local consultations and prescriptions to secure critical medicines, ensuring continuity of essential treatment.

According to Rahul Tulpule, who is leading the helpline initiative from Dubai, the helpline team is also coordinating closely with the Embassy of India in the UAE, with regular briefings from the Ambassador and the Consul General, and verified updates being shared with affected passengers through a professionally administered WhatsApp coordination group.

Prioritising Repatriation

Following the airspace disruptions that led to the cancellation of flights operated by Indian carriers including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India, the IPF MahaHelpline team has compiled a list of over 400 affected passengers. The list was shared with the respective airlines through the Consulate to help prioritise these passengers for available seats and flight slots, thereby facilitating faster repatriation. The group stated that over 500 passengers have departed the UAE between March 2 and 6 through available flight options from UAE airports as well as Muscat and Oman.

The team stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra state president Ravindra Chavan are in constant touch with the Consul General of India in Dubai and the IPF MahaHelpline management team regarding the situation of stranded Maharashtrian passengers in the region.

Scaling Up Operations

“With flight operations increasing significantly, the helpline team is working closely with the Government of Maharashtra, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, airlines and charter operators to facilitate the maximum number of repatriations over the coming days,” said Tulpule.

The helpline’s transport coordinator Prasad Patil is supporting passengers travelling to alternate departure points such as Fujairah and Muscat, while a priority assistance team, led by Neelam Nandekar and Shweta Karandikar, is providing support to families with infants, children and senior citizens. Meanwhile, other members like Bhushan Choudhary and Prasad Datar are overseeing data management, helpline operations and WhatsApp group administration, ensuring smooth coordination between stranded passengers and the volunteer network.