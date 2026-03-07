Mumbai-London Direct Tickets Surge Past ₹5 Lakh, Delhi-New York Crosses ₹10 Lakh Amid Geopolitical Crisis

Air travel between India and the West has entered a period of unprecedented turbulence as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have sent ticket prices into a vertical climb. | Representational Image

Air travel between India and the West has entered a period of unprecedented turbulence as escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have sent ticket prices into a vertical climb. For many travelers, the dream of a direct flight from India to London or New York has become a luxury accessible only to the ultra-wealthy, with one-way fares now crossing the Rs5 lakh mark with tickets for New York flights being priced above Rs10 lakh.

The Perfect Storm

The crisis, triggered by the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, has created an intense storm of soaring operational costs, regulatory bottlenecks, and a severe supply-demand imbalance on non-stop routes. The conflict has forced major Middle Eastern carriers, which earlier transported a large number of passengers from India to the West via the Gulf, to suspend their services. Other Indian and foreign airlines which offer the flights on these routes with a transit from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha or Istanbul, have suspended operations due to airspace restrictions.

This has left the travellers with the only option of choosing direct flights – usually more expensive than connecting flights – which have also become costlier by multiple times. With Economy class seats on direct flights virtually sold out for the coming weeks, passengers are being pushed toward Business and First Class cabins.

The Numbers Game

When The Free Press Journal analysed the airfares for the upcoming weeks, flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London or New York were priced in lakhs with a few of them exceeding the figure of one million. The nearest flight from Delhi to New York is by American Airlines on March 10 and is priced at Rs10.64 lakhs for a business class cabin. Air India also operates a few flights on this route but most of them have already been sold out except one flight on March 18 with an economy class seat priced at Rs2.38 lakh. These routes usually cost around Rs48,000.

The flights from Delhi to London also cost upward of Rs8 lakhs. Virgin Atlantic’s flight on March 12 is priced at Rs8.79 lakh for a business class cabin while Air India and British Airways’ flights in the following days are also priced almost the same at Rs8.19 lakhs and Rs8.76 lakhs respectively. Economy class tickets of these flights cost as low as Rs22,000.

Mumbai Exodus

Flights for these destinations from Mumbai have also become costlier. Air India’s flight from Mumbai to New York is priced at Rs5.98 lakh and Rs8.45 lakh for first class cabins on March 17 and 20 respectively, which is usually priced at Rs48,426. Mumbai to London flights, which are usually priced at Rs22,000, are witnessing fares above Rs5 lakhs. Air Canada and Air India’s business class tickets for March 8 and 9 have been priced at Rs5.20 and Rs5.27 lakhs respectively.

Low cost carrier IndiGo also operates a daily service from Delhi and Mumbai to London but has been forced to shut it since the start of the Middle East conflict due to a regulatory roadblock. The airline operated the route on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner leased from Norway-based norse Atlantic Airways. These aircraft fall under the jurisdiction of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which has issued a blanket ban on its registered aircraft flying over critical war zones. Unlike European carriers who can reroute over Pakistan, Indian carriers remain barred from Pakistani airspace due to ongoing reciprocal restrictions. This leaves IndiGo with no commercially viable path to Europe, forcing an indefinite suspension of its London, Manchester, and Amsterdam services.

Analysts believe that the jump in airfares result from the airlines grappling with a hike in aviation turbine fuel and a spike in war-risk insurance premiums, while rerouting the flight on a longer route to avoid conflict zone adds approximately Rs40 lakh to Rs1 crore the cost of a single wide-body return journey.