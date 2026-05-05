'Crazy To Watch': Caroline Wozniacki Recalls 2009 Doha Drama After Viral Social Media Post On Cramp-Filled Win | VIDEO

Caroline Wozniacki Recalls 2009 Doha Drama After Viral Social Media Post On Cramp-Filled Win | X

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki recalled one of her toughest matches of her career against Vera Zvonareva after a video from 2009 resurfaced online. Reacting to the clip, she shared a candid social media post and explained about what really happened during the dramatic night on Doha.

Wozniacki revealed that she had entered the match with a left hamstring strain. She said that she overcompensated with the rest of her body during a long contest played in very humid conditions. She said, "I ended up in a full body cramp, but somehow found a way to win the match." She also said it is "crazy" to watch now.

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She said, "This was me! Came in to the match with a left hamstring strain, over compensated for it with the rest of the body, it was a long match in very humid conditions, and I ended up in a full body cramp, but somehow found a way to win the match! Crazy to watch it back!"

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The match in question took place at the 2009 WTA Championships in Doha, where the 19-year-old Wozniacki faced Vera Zvonareva in a round-robin clash. Despite the physical struggle, she managed to win the match 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 which tested her endurance.

During the third set, Wozniacki began suffering from severe cramps, particularly in her left thigh. She took two medical time-outs as the pain worsened. At one point, she also collapsed on the court late in the match. Her legs were clutched and she had tears in her eyes.

Despite the pain, she managed to continue. Fighting through the pain, she held her nerve in the final moments to secure the win. After the match, she admitted she did not know how she managed to finish it but was releived and happy with the result.