'Crazy Scenes!' Huge Crowd Gathers As MS Dhoni Arrives At Hyderabad Airport Ahead Of CSK Vs SRH Clash | VIDEO | X

Hyderabad, April 16: Chennai Super Kings superstar and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at the Hyderabad Airport on Thursday ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18). A massive crowd of fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of former Team India captain and CSK star.

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MS Dhoni Arrives At Airport

Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Hyderabad Airport along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva amid tight security. Many videos have surfaced on social media showing the security guards escorting MS Dhoni and his family outside the airport. The fans were caught on camera chanting "Mahi Bhai" at the airport. They were also seen following him to the team bus.

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Massive Crowd Outside Airport

A massive crowd was also present outside the airport and Sakshi Dhoni reportedly shared the crazy scenes from outside the airport on her official social media account. The video showed hundreds of fans gather outside the airport for their superstar. They are seen in the video running towards the window of the bus and waving at Dhoni from outside.

MS Dhoni Injury Update

MS Dhoni has not yet played a single match for CSK in the IPL 2026 so far. He has been ruled out due to injury and he is recovering. There are reports that MS Dhoni will make his comeback in the tournament soon. The fans would be praying that MS Dhoni makes his comeback in the match against SRH on Saturday. However, there is no official confirmation about his return yet.