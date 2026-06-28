'Couldn't Point It Out On The Map': US TV Reporter Apologises After Bosnia Remark Sparks Backlash

An American television reporter has issued a public apology after her attempt to fire up support for the United States ahead of its FIFA World Cup Round-of-32 clash against Bosnia backfired spectacularly, with her dismissive on-air remarks about the Balkan nation drawing widespread criticism and prompting a sharp response from Bosnian football officials.

Speaking during a live cross following the United States' 3-2 defeat to Turkey, Velez attempted to rally support for the US team by dismissing its next opponent.

"One thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a map. I don't know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don't wanna know. That's because Team USA, we're back, we're better than ever. That's next Wednesday. Get prepared, Bosnia, because you don't want it. You don't want it like that. But you're gonna get it," she said.

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The remarks quickly spread across social media, with many users accusing the reporter of promoting negative stereotypes and showing disrespect towards an entire nation. The exchange fuelled widespread criticism online, with many calling for an apology from the broadcaster.

Bosnian Football's official social media account was among the first to respond, mocking the comments while highlighting their ignorance.

"My goodness, the stereotypes write themselves……," the account posted.

In a follow-up message, it added: "To make things worse, the President of ABC News is, get this…..a Bosnian!"

Velez Issues Public Apology

On Sunday morning (AEST), Velez released a statement acknowledging that her attempt at humour had crossed the line.

"In a poor effort to have a little fun with World Cup competition, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate," she said.

"I apologise to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian football team.

"The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn't reflect that spirit.

"Wishing all the teams the very best as they continue their World Cup journey."