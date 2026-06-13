Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Kicks IShowSpeed Off Feed' After Streamer Claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

iShowSpeed/YouTube

A bizarre and viral moment unfolded during the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast surrounding the match between the United States and Paraguay, involving former football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and streamer IShowSpeed.

According to clips circulating on social media, the incident began when IShowSpeed confidently declared during a live segment that Portugal would go on to win the World Cup. The statement reportedly triggered a strong reaction from Zlatan, who was part of the broadcast panel.

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In the viral version of events, Zlatan is seen interrupting the moment with his trademark blunt humor, jokingly dismissing the claim and taking away IShowSpeed's mic. This led viewers online to joke that he had “kicked Speed off the feed,” sparking memes across social platforms.

The moment quickly spread across X, TikTok, and YouTube edits, with fans debating whether the interaction was staged entertainment or an unscripted reaction typical of Zlatan’s outspoken personality. The clip has added another layer to the ongoing trend of celebrity-driven viral moments surrounding the 2026 World Cup coverage.