'Couldn't Have Asked For Better Reunion': RCB Owner Aryaman Birla Celebrates IPL 2026 Triumph With Ex-MP Teammates Rajat Patidar & Venkatesh Iyer | VIDEO

RCB owner Aryaman Birla added a personal touch to his team's celebrations after they won the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Birla reserved special praise for captain Rajat Patidar and also hailed Venkatesh Iyer as RCB became only the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

"Skipper, you legend. From sharing a dressing room for Madhya Pradesh then, to celebrating these two championships now. Couldn't have asked for a more precious reunion," Aryaman wrote in a post on Instagram.

In the video, Birla was seen celebrating alongside captain Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The duo shared warm embraces and smiles as they basked in RCB's IPL success. Patidar and Venkatesh both play for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, and Aryaman was once their teammate.

Before stepping away from professional cricket and moving into a leadership role with RCB, Birla shared the Madhya Pradesh dressing room with Patidar and Iyer. Their paths reunited at the Bengaluru franchise this season, with Patidar leading the side and Iyer playing a key role in the title-winning campaign.

The reunion became even more memorable after RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final to clinch their second consecutive championship. While Patidar lifted the trophy as captain, Birla joined the celebrations on the field, sharing the moment with two players who once lined up alongside him in domestic cricket.

Aryaman Birla, the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, has transitioned from cricket to business leadership within the Aditya Birla Group. After stepping away from cricket in 2019, he rose through the corporate ranks. With the Aditya Birla Group acquiring Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Aryaman has emerged as a key figure in IPL administration, marking a full-circle journey.