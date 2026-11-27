Could Rohit Sharma’s Return As MI Captain Force Jasprit Bumrah To Leave Mumbai Indians? |

Mumbai Indians' leadership decisions could have an impact on Jasprit Bumrah's future with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2028 mega auction. The star Indian fast bowler was reportedly approached by the franchise's top management for the role of vice-captain before Rohit Sharma was identified as the preferred choice to lead the team.

MI Approached Bumrah for Vice-Captaincy

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As per Rahul Rawat and India Today, Mumbai Indians had approached the fast bowler for vice-captaincy but he decided against accepting the responsibility, with his reasons remaining unknown.

Bumrah was believed to be in the mix for leadership at Mumbai Indians and even captained the franchise in IPL 2026. However, that opportunity only came after Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were both ruled out of action.

When he spoke at the toss on that occasion, Bumrah pointed that he had never imagined being an India test captain before taking charge of Mumbai Indians.

"I came here as a 19-year-old. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain," Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss.

Could Bumrah leave MI ahead of IPL 2028?

Bumrah has been retained by the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027 but his future beyond the next season. The IPL 2028 will mark the start of a new mega auction cycle and the franchise's decision to appoint Rohit may leave Bumrah with questions about his long-term position.

Could this situation influence Bumrah's future at Mumbai Indians? While there is no indication that the pacer wants to leave the franchise, the possibility of exploring other options cannot be completely ruled out. The IPL 2028 mega auction could provide him with an opportunity to reassess his future if he decides to seek a fresh challenge.