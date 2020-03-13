Coronavirus Update: Bahrain, Vietnam Grand Prix pushed back over virus scare

The Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix have been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

The races had been set for March 20-22 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, and April 3-5 at the recently completed Hanoi Circuit, as per the F1 official website.

"Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve," F1 officials said in a statement.