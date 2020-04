Coronavirus Pandemic: All tennis events further suspended till July 13

The suspension placed on men's and women's tennis has been further extended until July 13 due to the continuing outbreak of coronavirus.

The suspended tournaments include ATP events in Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen's, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as the WTA events in Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, in addition to the Wimbledon Grand Slam, according to a joint statement from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition of the Wimbledon has been officially cancelled and will now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

It marked the first time since 1945 -- during the Second World War -- that the Championships won't take place in a tennis season and the first time it has been cancelled in the Open era.