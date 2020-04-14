Coronavirus outbreak: IPL likely to be postponed indefinitely as lockdown extends

New Delhi: The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be postponed indefinitely as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The sources within the BCCI confirmed the development hours after PM Modi's announcement. "Since lockdown has been extended, we have to postpone the IPL for the time being, the decision will be intimated, we will discuss the matter later today," sources within BCCI told ANI.

Earlier today, PM Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.