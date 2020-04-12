Sourav Ganguly on IPL: 'When life is at standstill, where does sport have a future?'

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly didn't beat around bushes unlike some 'BCCI sources' when it comes to answering journalists on the status of Indian Premiere League.

Until now, several reports have come forth regarding the league's possible outcome, but all have only piled up to the long growing uncertainty.

Clearing the air, Ganguly told The New Indian Express: "We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can’t say anything.

"And what is there to say anyway?

"Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it’s going to be till the middle of May.

"Where will you get players from, where do players travel? It’s just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL,” the BCCI President said.

One can expect a more clear comment from Ganguly on Monday: "I will be able to give an update on that on Monday after speaking to the other office-bearers (of BCCI).

"But practically speaking," he said, "when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this."

- Economic loss -

In case the IPL in not held this year, the tournament might bear the financial loss of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 crore of its Rs 47,000 crore valuation.

While reportedly, broadcasters Star India would lose Rs 3269.50 crore, with them having bought the right for Rs 16,347 crore in 2018 for five years.

Furthermore, title sponsons might have to bear the loss of Rs 400 crore from VIVO.