Corentin Moutet Faces ATP Fine For Using 'F' Word Repeatedly During TV Interview At Queen's Club; Watch VIDEO

Corentin Moutet Faces ATP Fine For Repeatedly Using 'F' Word During TV Interview At Queen's Club; Watch VIDEO | X

French tennis player Corentin Moutet faces a heavy fine from the ATP after an unusual post-match interview after his victory at the Queen's Club Championships in London went viral on social media, as per reports from Sky Sports. The tennis star dropped the 'F' bomb repeatedly in front of the crowd during an interview and the presenter had to apologise to the fans for his foul-mouthed television interview.

Moutet battled past fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a 3-set contest, winning 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in a match that resumed on Tuesday after being suspended the previous evening.

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However, it was not the match result that grabbed the headlines. During his on-court interview with the BBC, Moutet repeatedly used offensive language while discussing the match, leaving the broadcaster scrambling to contain the situation.

The incident began when he was asked about a crucial moment in the deciding stages of the contest. Moutet recalled facing one of Mpetshi Perricard's thunderous serves and reacted by repeatedly using the 'F' word to describe his surprise at the speed of the delivery.

The interviewer quickly reminded him to keep his language appropriate for television audiences. Instead of changing course, Moutet repeated the expletive several more times, prompting an awkward exchange on the court. With spectators, including children present nearby, the interview was brought to an abrupt end.

Back in the studio, BBC presenters apologised to viewers for the language used during the broadcast.

The conversation

Corentin: He hits me with an ace at 228. I was like: Fuck, I’m gonna have to serve.

Presenter: No F-word please.

Corentin: Fuck. Fuck. Fuck.

Presenter: Our apologies for the language. Corentin, I’m going to ask you one last question, please stay polite.

Corentin: Fuck. Fuck. Fuck.

While Moutet's dramatic win secured his place in the next round at Queen's Club, the spotlight quickly shifted from his performance on court to his actions after the match.