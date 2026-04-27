FPJ x Exclusive | From Achilles Injury Setback To Comeback Trail: Tennis Star Holger Rune Speaks On His Journey, The Big 3 & Hamburg Open Return

Holger Rune/Instagram

Former World No. 4 Holger Rune is edging closer to a highly anticipated return to competitive tennis, with the Danish star confirming his intention to compete at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open in May. Having been sidelined since October due to an Achilles injury sustained during a tournament in Stockholm, the 22-year-old is steadily working his way back.

In an exclusive and candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rune reflected on his journey, offering insights into his early beginnings, mindset, and the challenges that have shaped his career.

Excerpts...

1) Can you take us back to your early days, how did tennis first come into your life?

My sister started to play tennis with some friend from school. I was often down in the club watching her play, and I really wanted to play myself, but you were not allowed to start in the club before age 6. I was 5 at that time. So, I played football in the same club.

2) What was it about the sport of tennis that made you fall in love with it as a child?

In football it’s the team that wins or loses. In tennis it's just you. I really liked that if I put in all my energy, I had a really good chance of winning. This was not the case in football; even if I did my best, maybe some other kids on the team didn’t care as much, and I found that really tough. Because I always wanted to win.

3) Do you remember the moment you realized tennis could be more than just a hobby for you?

It kind of came gradually. It was not like one day I realised that I am good enough to go all the way. I just really loved to play and turned better and better, and then suddenly I won the European Championship in under 14, and people talked about Novak Djokovic winning this, and I was like, 'Oh wow.'

4) Growing up in Denmark, what were some of the challenges you faced while pursuing tennis seriously?

I was very lucky to have a sister and parents that were super supportive of my obsession with tennis. Because it cannot have been easy always for them. I know my parents put in a lot of time and also energy. In Denmark we are really good at handball, badminton and swimming. But for tennis, we had Caroline Wozniacki, but on the men’s side, it was not really normal to be very good, so no one really knew what to do, honestly. At this time I was introduced to Mouratoglou Academy, and this was really interesting for me to come there with all the pros training there and being close to them.

5) Your family, especially your mother, has been closely involved in your journey, how important has that support been?

It’s a solo sport. I really like to have my family around. I have been travelling since I was very young, and I could not imagine doing this without family. Also today, for me it’s important to have family that I know is 200% honest with me and I can trust completely.

6) As a young player, who did you look up to, and did they influence your playing style?

I started being a Rafael Nadal fan, then I changed to Roger Federer, and later came Novak Djokovic. These 3 guys are still a huge inspiration to me. I often watch matches of them, and I am still impressed. They are so different, and you can learn so much from all of them.

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7) You’re known for your intensity on court, was that something natural, or did it develop over time?

I am like that when I am fighting. Off court I am super chill. But on court I want to win, and I fight with everything I have in me, and I don’t hold back my emotions. I think it’s important also not to hold too much back; you have to be true to your nature. This is also what makes tennis interesting, that we are all different characters. You don’t just watch the ball; you also watch the player. Nadal is a crazy example of how much personality means. Yes, we love his tennis, but we love his character even more.

8) You’ve already achieved so much at a young age, what continues to drive you every day?

I love tennis. It's very simple. I love to hit the ball. I love to compete. I love everything around tennis.

9) After dealing with injuries recently, how has your perspective on the game and life evolved?

I am young. You can’t imagine how it feels to suddenly not be able to walk, whether you are playing sport or not. It's terrible. In December I could not walk. I was not allowed to put weight on my leg at all. And one thing is the physical part; another thing is your whole life suddenly disappears. And I love my life. So, it’s not something you want even for your worst enemy. Injuries at this level are terrible. Not much to say. Yes, I am sure I learnt a lot, and I felt how much I missed tennis, but honestly, injuries are not nice.

10) What was the toughest part of being away from the sport, both physically and mentally?

I am lucky. I have the best family, and they have been my biggest support every single day. Cheering and just being encouraging and positive, so I never felt really down. But I miss competition a lot. This part, I don’t know, I never imagined I would miss this so much. But I do. The fight. Can’t wait.

11) As you prepare to return, what emotions are you experiencing ahead of stepping back on court?

I don’t really think so much ahead. I am very much into it week by week. All the time. Because some things just cannot be forced, so my victories currently are my weekly goals.

12) Off the court, how different is Holger Rune from the player we see during matches?

I am surprised often to hear people being surprised by how chill I am; it’s like people think I am on fire 24/7. I am mostly on fire when playing matches or practising. When I am off court, I am really calm and down to earth. I am Danish, you know. We are not running up the walls all the time or throwing diamonds and oysters around us. We keep both feet on the ground.

13) What do you enjoy doing in your free time when you’re able to switch off from tennis?

I like hanging out with my family and friends. Going out or staying home, but being around the people I love and trust.

14) How important is it for you to maintain a balance between your professional and personal life?

For me, it's easy. I love tennis, so it's part of my life; it’s not a job. I have a lot of passion for this, and for me it works very well. Others maybe need it in another way, but I feel it’s a privilege to do what I love the most. In general, I don’t think work is a bad thing. I never worked and looked forward to getting away from work, because I love what I do. It’s a privilege.

15) You’re part of a new generation in tennis, do you feel a sense of rivalry or camaraderie with players like your peers on tour?

I think it’s more the media that wants rivalry. The reality is we are all good friends; we share the same locker, and we practise together. It’s not like boxing, where you almost feel a war going on even before stepping in the ring. I think in the older days it was not like this in tennis; today we are very open about everything, injuries, mental wellbeing, whatever. And everyone supports each other. But it’s a balance; we want the brutal fight on court. We don’t want to see matches where the opponent applauds every time you hit a winner or too much hugging.

16) Looking ahead, what kind of legacy do you want to build in the sport?

Back then, in Denmark, I hoped to put Danish men’s tennis on the map again, as it was kind of dying compared to football and handball. I think I managed to already do that now, raising more awareness, and more kids are playing at home. So this is great. And we have the best supporters in Denmark, so I am happy they also watch tennis now.

If I look ahead, I hope to give people a great experience when I play. I want people to feel as much watching me play as they do when watching a great movie. We can cry, we can be wild, we can win together, you know what I mean? Not just watching the ball, but getting a full emotional experience. This requires a big amount of presence emotionally from me on court. Nadal was a master in this, I think. Not easy to explain, but the perfect scenario would be that whoever is watching will feel the same as me, like we take the ride together. And after the match you are totally high, both as a player and a spectator. Like bring real human joy into a world that is becoming more and more robotic. Already now so much behind tennis is data-driven tactics and development, so the one thing original is the personality and what we bring to the court and what amount of emotions we share with the people watching. So apart from being remembered as the first Dane winning all grand slams, this is on my wishlist. And I don’t think we bring people closer by putting up cameras in the bathroom but by giving more of ourselves as players when on court.

17) If you could give one piece of advice to young athletes dreaming of following your path, what would it be?

Believe in your dreams. Don’t wait for people to understand them. It’s your dream, not theirs; you work for it to happen. Don’t use any excuses on the way; you will find plenty. It’s a tough journey, so remember to laugh and have fun on court. And put in the passion.

As Holger Rune gears up for his return, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, passion, and unwavering belief. With the Bitpanda Hamburg Open potentially marking his comeback, the tennis world eagerly awaits the return of one of its most electrifying young stars. Whether it’s his raw intensity on court or his grounded perspective off it, Rune continues to embody the spirit of a new generation ready to shape the future of the sport.