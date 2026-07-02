Controversial LBW! Alice Capsey Walks After Missing Review Despite Inside Edge In ICC Women's T20 WC26 Semi-Final | WATCH | X

London, July 2: England Women's batter Alice Capsey was involved in a controversial dismissal during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa after replays showed that she had edged the ball before being given out LBW. The incident occurred during the ENG W Vs SA W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final on Thursday.

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The incident happened in the fifth over of England's innings when South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail delivered a sharp in swinger that struck Capsey on the pads. Umpire Jacqueline Williams immediately raised her finger with the delivery appearing plumb in front of the stumps in real time.

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UltraEdge Replay Reveals Missed Opportunity

Capsey went and spoke to England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt about taking a review but she walked back to the pavilion without using the Decision Review System (DRS). However, television replays later showed a clear spike on UltraEdge, confirming that the ball had touched the bat before hitting the pad.

Had England reviewed the decision, the LBW verdict would have been overturned and Capsey would have continued her innings. She was dismissed for one off four balls, giving South Africa a crucial breakthrough.

Social Media Reacts

The wicket proved to be a fortunate moment for South Africa with many fans reacting on social media after the UltraEdge replay showed the inside edge.

A user said, "Oh dear! That looked absolutely stone-dead LBW in real-time and is given out, Alice Capsey walks off... but replays later show an inside edge! South Africa get a huge slice of luck."

Capsey's dismissal left England at 33/3 in the fifth over as South Africa were off to a strong start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.