ENG W Vs SA W Toss Update: South Africa Opt To Bowl First In 2nd Semi-Final Against England At Lord's; Nat Sciver-Brunt Returns

South Africa Opt To Bowl First In 2nd Semi-Final Against England At Lord's | X

London, July 2: South Africa Women's Cricket Team is taking on England Women's Cricket Team in the crucial second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at The Oval in London on Thursday. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bowl first in one of the most-anticipated clashes of the tournament so far.

Taking on in-form England in England will be tough challenge for South Africa. However, they must overcome the challenge if they want to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The winner of the clash will face Australia Women's Cricket Team in the final. Australia have already qualified for the final after thrashing West India Women's Cricket Team by 8 wickets in the first semi-final which took place on June 30.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be held at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday (July 5). Team India have already been eliminated from the Group Stage after their defeat against South Africa and Australia. They finished third in their group with six points.

Playing XI

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Squads:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (Wicket-keeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune

England Women: Amy Jones (Wicket-keeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong