'Constant Need To Show Off': Netizens React After Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya Talking To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After MI VS RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is once again finding himself at the center of a social media storm. Following MI’s disappointing 18-run defeat to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, a viral video featuring Pandya and his girlfriend, model-actress Mahieka Sharma, has drawn sharp criticism from fans.

The clip shows Mahieka Sharma making her way outside the Wankhede Stadium while talking to Hardik Pandya on a video call. While a video call isn't unusual, it drew attraction because it was shortly after the match concluded. That is despite Mahieka being in attendance at the game, with the timing not appreciated by fans, at least given the result.

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Netizens react to Hardik-Mahieka video call

Ever since Hardik made their relationship public, Mahieka Sharma has been constantly by his side for games. The actress-model travelled to every game during India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and was in attendance for MI's matches at home.

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Mumbai suffer another defeat

Mumbai Indians now have 3 defeats in 4 games in IPL 2026 following their 18-run loss to RCB on Sunday. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar slammed half-centuries while Tim David chipped in with a late cameo to guide the visitors to 240.

In response, barring some late sixes from Sherfane Rutherford, Mumbai were way behind the eighth ball. Hardik himself got 40, but the result left a lot to be desired for the 5-time champions.