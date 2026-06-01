'Complete AI Slop': Sanjiv Goenka's Manchester Super Giants Heavily Trolled After Fans Spot Mistakes In Jersey Reveal | VIDEO

Sanjiv Goenka's Manchester Super Giants have come under heavy criticism on social media for their jersey reveal video. Fans spotted several bizarre errors in the franchise's jersey launch ahead of The Hundred 2026 season. Fans labelled the clip "complete AI slop" after noticing multiple cricketing inaccuracies in the computer-generated match sequences.

The team, owned by Sanjiv Goenka and formerly known as the Manchester Originals, unveiled its new red-and-blue kit through a 53-second promotional clip. The jersey was designed to represent Manchester's football rivalry by combining the iconic red of Manchester United and the blue of Manchester City. However, instead of generating excitement around the new look, the video quickly became the subject of ridicule online.

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Netizens react to AI mistakes

While the launch video features several international cricket stars, several AI generated visuals left the fans in dismay. South African T20 captain Aiden Markram, a batter and part time spinner, was seen bowling with a fast bowler's run up with out a ball in hand.

Jos Buttler was seen diving for a catch wearing batting gloves, while the background showed batsmen, in Test jerseys at the opposite end. The unusual visuals quickly went viral, with cricket fans flooding social media with jokes and criticism over the apparent lack of quality control.

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Many questioned why the franchise relied so heavily on AI-generated footage when real cricket action could have been used instead.With the rebranded Manchester Super Giants preparing for their first season under the new identity, the kit launch has certainly grabbed attention—though perhaps not for the reasons the franchise intended.