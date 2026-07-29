Commonwealth Games 2026: PM Modi Congratulates Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh After Historic Silver Medals | X - narendramodi

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh after both secured silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, praising their exceptional performances and dedication.

Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning a Silver in the Women's 69 kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Also noteworthy is the fact that her performance yesterday was a personal best. It is gladdening to see our weightlifters perform so well in the Games. My best… pic.twitter.com/uK7igceWWv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2026

Congratulating Harjinder Kaur for her silver medal in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event, PM Modi highlighted her personal best performance.

“Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning a silver in the Women's 69 kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Also noteworthy is the fact that her performance yesterday was a personal best,” Modi posted on X.

Harjinder lifted a total of 227kg, including 101kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk, to claim the silver medal and continue India’s strong showing in weightlifting at the Games.

PM Modi also praised Gulveer Singh for becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 10,000m event.

A Historic Men's 10000m Silver medal for Gulveer Singh at the CWG 2026🇮🇳



Gulveer Singh produced one of the finest performances of his career, running under rainy conditions to win the men's 10000m Silver medal with a timing of 27:49.48#GulveerSingh #India #CommonWealthGames pic.twitter.com/S4OOl3lxte — kaushy (@kaushyy18) July 29, 2026

“Gulveer shines in Glasgow! Congrats to him for winning a Silver in the Men’s 10,000m event. His commitment and dedication are commendable,” Modi wrote.

Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 in challenging rain-soaked conditions to finish second behind Australia’s Ky Robinson.

The national record holder stayed among the leading runners throughout the race and delivered a strong final-lap sprint to secure a historic podium finish.

The two silver medals further boosted India’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games, taking the tally to 12 medals.

A Historic Men's 10000m Silver medal for Gulveer Singh at the CWG 2026🇮🇳



Gulveer Singh produced one of the finest performances of his career, running under rainy conditions to win the men's 10000m Silver medal with a timing of 27:49.48#GulveerSingh #India #CommonWealthGames pic.twitter.com/S4OOl3lxte — kaushy (@kaushyy18) July 29, 2026

While Harjinder’s achievement added to India’s legacy in Commonwealth weightlifting, Gulveer’s breakthrough marked a major milestone for Indian distance running on the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)