Commonwealth Games 2026 India Schedule Today: Indian Stars Eye 5 Medals Across Key Events

India will hope to significantly add to their medals tally on Day 5 of their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign. India's athletics contingent will begin their chase for medals with the spotlight firmly on the men's high jump final featuring a strong Indian contingent. Sarvesh Kushare and Tejaswin Shankar will hope to finish on the podium in high jump, while the likes of Murali Sreeshankar also in action in long jump.

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After three weightlifting medals on Sunday, Gyaneshwari Yadav (women's 53kg), Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (women's 58kg), and Valluri Ajaya Babu (men's 79kg) will look to secure podium finishes in their respective finals.

India's boxers will be in action across four round-of-16 bouts, with Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush (men's 80kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), and Sumit Kundu (men's 70kg) set to step into the ring. Sakshi faces a tough challenge against Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele, a former Commonwealth Games medallist.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Schedule Today

Athletics & Para Athletics

2:30 PM — Pooja Singh — Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

2:40 PM — Yashas Palaksha & Santhosh Tamilarasan — Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

3:00 PM — Murali Sreeshankar — Men’s Long Jump Qualification (Group A)

3:10 PM — Gurindervir Singh — Men’s 100m Round 1 (Heat 4)

4:20 PM — Lokesh Sathyanathan — Men’s Long Jump Qualification (Group B)

4:30 PM — Tejas Shirse — Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

11:35 PM — Sharmila Dhankar & Shilpa K. Shyla — Women’s Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)

11:40 PM — Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram & Tejaswin Shankar — Men’s High Jump Final (Medal Event)

1:57 AM (July 28) — Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi — Men’s 100m T38 Final (Medal Event)

2:15 AM (July 28) — Tejas Shirse — Men’s 110m Hurdles Final (Subject to Qualification, Medal Event)

Swimming & Para Swimming

3:00 PM — Sajan Prakash — Men’s 200m Butterfly (Heat 2)

4:26 PM — Swatik Patil — Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 (Heat 2)

12:02 AM (July 28) — Swatik Patil — Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 Final (Subject to Qualification, Medal Event)

1:07 AM (July 28) — Aryan Nehra — Men’s 800m Freestyle Fastest Heat/Final (Medal Event)

1:44 AM (July 28) — Sajan Prakash — Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (Subject to Qualification, Medal Event)

Boxing

4:45 PM — Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) — Men’s 60kg Round of 16

6:00 PM — Ankush — Men’s 80kg Round of 16

10:30 PM — Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) — Women’s 51kg Round of 16

1:00 AM (July 28) — Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland) — Men’s 70kg Round of 16

Weightlifting

5:45 PM — Gyaneshwari Yadav — Women’s 53kg Final (Medal Event)

8:00 PM — Bindyarani Devi — Women’s 58kg Final (Medal Event)

12:45 AM (July 28) — Ajaya Babu — Men’s 79kg Final (Medal Event)

Bowls & Para Bowls

10:05 PM — Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya) — Men’s Singles Section D (Sectional Play)

Artistic Gymnastics

6:15 PM — Protistha Samanta — Women’s Vault Final (Medal Event)

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

12:00 AM (July 28) — India vs Nigeria — Women’s Wheelchair Pool B Match