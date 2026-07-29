Commonwealth Games 2026: India Confirms 8th Boxing Medal As Ankush Panghal Reaches 80kg Semifinals

Glasgow, July 29: Indian boxer Ankush Panghal made the country proud with another commanding performance in the Commonwealth Games 2026 by defeating Seychelles opponent Jade Micock by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the semi-finals of the men's 80kg category of CWG 2026 edition on Wednesday.
Ankush entered the semi-finals after an impressive start to his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign. The 22-year-old defeated Antigua and Barbuda's Zalaan Jan by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men's 80kg round of 16 to book his place in the quarter-finals.
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He followed that up with another dominant 5-0 victory over Jade Micock, securing a place in the last four and guaranteeing India its eighth boxing medal of the Games.