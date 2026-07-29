Sakshi Chaudhary Confirms Yet Another Boxing Medal After Defeating Caitlyn Fryers in CWG 2026

Sakshi Chaudhary produced a dominant performance to defeat Caitlyn and book her place in the semifinal. Chaudhary who needed a win to confirm a medal, was at her very best leaving the result in no doubt. It is the 5th medal that India's boxing contingent has confirmed so far in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Indian boxer landed the cleaner punches from the opening round, with a strong shot to the head standing out as all five judges scored the first round in her favour. Caitlyn tried to stay aggressive, but Sakshi controlled the contest with her sharp combinations and composure.

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Sakshi continued to dictate the pace in the second and third rounds with quick footwork and well-timed attacks. Despite receiving a warning and a point deduction after both boxers tumbled to the canvas, she stayed in control to seal a comfortable victory. The win sends Sakshi into the semifinal, where she will take on Canada's Amber-Jane Wall.

She has become the fifth Indian boxer to be guaranteed of a medal at the ongoing Games after Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg).