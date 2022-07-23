e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's hockey team depart for Birmingham, see pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
India hockey team ahead of their departure for the Commonwealth Games 2022 | Pic: SAI Media

The India men's hockey team left for England on Saturday morning for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the hope of winning its maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece.

The mega event will be held from July 28 to August 8.

The team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana and will start their campaign against Ghana on July 31.

Manpreet Singh spoke about the excitement in the team, saying they will be aiming for a podium finish at the Games.

"We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here," Manpreet said.

Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Pro League season 2021/2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham.

Speaking about the mood in the dressing room, Manpreet said, "Everyone is excited and looking forward to giving their 100 per cent. Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign," he said.

article-image
