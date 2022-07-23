Commonwealth Games 2022: All you need to know about design, origin of medals at Birmingham event

CWG 2022 medals |

Athletes from 72 countries will compete for medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

The unique feature of the medals to be awarded to the athletes, including para-athletes, is that it was designed by three students.

The medals have been minted in a way that visually impaired athletes can feel the design.

The design and concept of the medals were shortlisted through a competition held by Birmingham’s School of Jewellery and the Commonwealth Games organisers.

The winning all-female team—Amber Alys, Francesca Wilcox and Catarina Rodrigues Caeiro—also designed the ribbon and the box for the medal.

The ribbon attached to the medal is adjustable, so that it sits comfortably when worn, no matter the height of the athlete.

The medals’ embossed areas resemble the aerial map of the host region’s road and canal network, reflecting the journey that athletes take to reach their goal of competing at the Commonwealth Games.

The box, in which the medal is kept, also features the aerial map design of the host region.

Overall, 1,875 medals will now be produced for the 283 medal events that are part of the Birmingham Games. This is also the first time that there will be more medal events for women (136) than men (134) at the Commonwealth Games. The remaining 13 medals will be awarded in the mixed events.

The gold and silver medals will weigh around 150 grams while the bronze medal will weigh around 130 grams. The medals are 63mm in diameter and 74.3 mm in length.