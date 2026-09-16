'Come Early Next Year': Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Goodbye To Ganpati Bappa Leaves Fans Emotional | Video | X @sachin_rt

Mumbai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming video from the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations and extended his wishes for Lord Ganesha's return next year.

Taking to social media platform X, Tendulkar shared the video and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, come early next year!"

The video featured glimpses of the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations as Tendulkar joined devotees in marking the conclusion of the Ganesh festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also James Rodríguez Calls Time On Colombia Career After 15 Years Of International Football

Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati Visarjan

Earlier, Actor Shilpa Shetty joined her family for Ganpati visarjan celebrations, enjoying the festive occasion with prayers. Former MP Navneet Rana was also seen visiting the residence of Shetty for Ganpati darshan.

Shilpa, who welcomed Lord Ganesha home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, was seen performing puja with her family before bidding farewell to Bappa. For the visarjan, the actor opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She wore a yellow and pink saree with a matching yellow blouse and completed the look with traditional accessories and a Maharashtrian-style bindi.

Read Also Lionel Messi Added To Argentina Squad For October 6 Farewell Game

Shilpa also joined the celebrations as she danced to the beats of dhol during the procession. She was seen enjoying the moment with her family as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

The actor is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, and the festival remains a special occasion for her. On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in KD: The Devil. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the period action film is inspired by real events from 1970s Bengaluru.

The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran.Shilpa also recently took on hosting duties for the cooking reality show ‘Maa Hai Na.’

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)