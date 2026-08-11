Colombia Earthquake: Shakira Shares Emotional Post After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Her Homeland; Death Toll Crosses 111

Colombia Earthquake: Shakira Shares Emotional Post After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Her Homeland | X

Colombian singer Shakira expressed her support for people affected by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday. Shakira, who was born in Colombia's Barranquilla, shared an emotional message on social media as the country dealt with the aftermath of the powerful quake.

"Beloved Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish," Shakira wrote.

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She said Colombians have always come together during difficult times and urged people to support one another.

"In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love for my homeland," she added.

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Shakira also asked people to stay alert and follow official instructions so that they can help those affected.

"Let’s embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible," she wrote.

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7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia

The earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, with its epicentre near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. The powerful tremor was felt across a large part of the country.

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The latest reports put the death toll at more than 111, with dozens of people injured and buildings damaged or destroyed in several areas. Rescue teams are continuing to search affected areas as authorities assess the damage.

The earthquake was also felt in cities including Cali, Pereira and Manizales. Several buildings collapsed, while aftershocks added to concerns among residents and rescue workers.

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As Colombia continues to deal with the disaster, Shakira's message called for unity and support for those facing difficult moments. Her words also reflected her personal connection with the country, where she was born and raised.