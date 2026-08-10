Real Madrid Extends Condolences After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Colombia; At Least 77 Killed | X

Real Madrid expressed their condolences to the people of Colombia after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday. The club, its president and Board of Directors offered their support to the families of those who died and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their condolences to the families of the deceased and to all the people of Colombia following the earthquake that has struck this beloved country in recent hours," the club said.

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The statement added, "From Real Madrid we want to express our solidarity and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom we send all our love."

7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia

As per reports, the earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning, with its epicentre near San Jose del Palmar in Choco province. The tremor was felt across a large part of the country, including Bogota, Cali, Pereira and Manizales.

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At least 77 people have been killed, according to the latest Reuters update while several others were injured. Buildings collapsed in some areas, leaving people trapped under rubble and prompting major rescue operations.

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Pereira, Cali and Manizales were among the worst affected areas. Several regional airports also suspended operations because of concerns over damage. There was no tsunami threat reported after the earthquake.

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Read Also Colombia Quake Leaves 20 Feared Dead As 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Building Collapses

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Rescue teams continue to work in affected areas as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

Real Madrid's message came as Colombia dealt with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake with the Spanish club extending its solidarity to the victims and the people of the country.