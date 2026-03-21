College Rivals Season 3 Finale Showcases Gamers From Diverse Backgrounds In Title Clash |

Mumbai: From a college student in Pune balancing academics with a delivery job, to a determined gamer who relocated from Bihar to Varanasi in pursuit of better internet connectivity to chase his esports ambitions, these inspiring journeys offer a glimpse into the diverse finalists of College Rivals Season 3.

Set to take place in Mumbai, the Ampverse DMI-owned College Rivals Season 3 Grand Finale, powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, will bring together 14 of India’s most promising student gamers to compete across titles like BGMI, EAFC, and Valorant, with prize money and potential pathways into professional esports on the line, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown of talent, resilience, and ambition.

Bringing together participants from over 85 colleges across 20 cities, the platform is enabling talent from diverse backgrounds to compete on a national stage, bridging the gap between grassroots gaming and professional esports. Among the standout finalists are Manish, a B.Com student from Mamasaheb Mohol College in Pune who funded his esports journey while working as a delivery rider; 22-year-old Md Armaan from Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Varanasi, who relocated across states in search of reliable internet to pursue his ambitions and enters the finale as a strong contender after securing a #7 finish at the 2025 Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS); and Kush Bid from Navi Mumbai, who will be competing in the BGMI Squad category.

Sumedha Mahajan, Business Head at Ampverse DMI, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "College Rivals is a groundbreaking platform that highlights the immense talent and passion for Esports among college students. It has successfully created a structured pathway for young players to pursue professional careers. Athletes like Manish and Armaan are a testament to the fact that determination and hard work can forge opportunities out of the most challenging circumstances. Season 3 is set to surpass all expectations, showcasing not just top-tier competition, but real stories of grit, discipline, and the growing influence of collegiate esports in India."

College Rivals Season 3 has marked a significant leap forward with the introduction of BGMI Squads alongside BGMI Solo, driving participation from 28 cities and showcasing the evolution of its competitive format across four titles both in online and offline format. With a median winner age of just 20, skewed strongly between 18 and 22, the platform continues to firmly spotlight authentic college talent in India’s esports ecosystem.

This premier esports event seamlessly blends elite collegiate action across BGMI Solo & Squads with EAFC and Valorant with high-energy live performances. The finale is powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy processor that delivers a 40% NPU, 37% CPU, and 30% GPU performance boost over the previous generation, culminating in the crowning of India's top campus gaming squads and standout individual players.

Adding to the high-stakes Esports action, the finale guarantees an unforgettable pop-culture experience. Fans can enjoy exclusive giveaways, meet-and-greets with renowned Esports professionals, and live appearances by hit artists Chaar Diwaari, Arpit Bala, SOM., and Outstation,.

A major highlight of the event is the highly anticipated cosplay competition, featuring prizes for first, second, and third place. Adding a unique twist this season, a special fourth-place title will be decided by the community itself, with the top 25 shortlisted cosplayers voting among their peers via Google Forms to crown the final winner.

The continued success of College Rivals is empowering India’s youth to turn competitive gaming from casual play into a viable, high-growth profession, starting right from college campuses.