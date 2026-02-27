'Deserve To Wear Indian Colours': CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi As J&K Near Maiden Ranji Trophy Title | VIDEO

ANI

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reached Karnataka's Hubballi ahead of the 5th and final day of the Ranji Trophy 2026 finals as his state team is on the cusp of claiming their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

After reaching Hubballi, CM Abdullah interacted with the media. "It is a very big moment for us to reach the final because this is the first time J&K has reached the final of the Ranji Trophy. Many people said that they could not go beyond this stage. But the way they performed in the first innings, we are expecting to win the trophy from here."

He further said, "I think it is time our players are invited or asked to play for the country. One or two of them definitely deserve to wear the Indian colours," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, former India captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for his impressive show in the Ranji Trophy, saying the right-arm fast bowler is on his way to donning national colours and could begin his international journey in England.

Ganguly also lauded Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey and fighting spirit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where they are putting up a strong show against eight-time champions Karnataka in their maiden final appearance.

"J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them. Tough environment makes tough people. Aqib Nabi on his way to national colours… England is the place to start in the summer," Ganguly wrote on X, tagging the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

On Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final, Qamran Iqbal scored an unbeaten 94 as Jammu and Kashmir's lead over Karnataka surged to 477 runs, with their score at 186/4 after 57 overs.