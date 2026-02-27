CM Omar Abdullah Heads To Hubli For Ranji Trophy Final As J&K On Verge Of Winning Maiden Title

X/@OmarAbdullah

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has flown to Karnataka as his state team edges closer to claiming their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.

The CM is accompanied by advisor Nasir Wani, MLA Tanvir Sadiq, and other senior leaders. The final is being played between J&K and Karnataka in Hubli.

"On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They’ve already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I’m really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on," he shared on X.

On Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Final, Qamran Iqbal slammed an unbeaten 94 as Jammu and Kashmir's lead over Karnataka surged to 477 runs and with their score at 186/4 after 57 overs.