Clock extends for Jurgen Klopp

London: Jurgen Klopp has agreed a contract extension with Liverpool until 2024, the runaway Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

"For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve," the 52-year-old Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow."

A statement from owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said Liverpool had taken "giant strides in re-establishing themselves as one of world football's powerhouses" under the German.

Klopp, who moved to Anfield in 2015, guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in June and they are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Now going ahead, his men will eye to sign off pre-Christmas Premier League duties in style against their whipping boys Watford this weekend, while Leicester attempt to stay in touch before a summit meeting later this month.

Liverpool are eight points clear of their nearest pursuers as they prepare to jet out to Qatar for the Club World Cup. Watford, with new manager Nigel Pearson at the helm, will not be relishing the trip to Anfield, where they have lost 6-1, 5-0 and 5-0 on their past three visits.

Pep Guardiola takes his stumbling Manchester City team to face Arsenal while Manchester United look to keep up their push for a top-four spot at home to Everton.

Here are some of the key talking points this weekend:

— Vardy magic —

Jamie Vardy, who turns 33 next month, is out on his own at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, with 16 goals in 16 games.

Those goals have helped Leicester win a club-record eight consecutive top-flight matches by an aggregate score of 25-3. The former England man has struck in all of those victories.

— Chelsea kids under

pressure —

Frank Lampard is desperate not to squander the good work he has done with his young side in the early months of the season but is weighing up where he can strengthen now he is able to sign players in January.

The club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban following violations in the recruitment of minors, was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week.

Lampard hinted this week that he was looking at boosting his options in forward areas, highlighting the loss of the prolific Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.