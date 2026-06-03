Climate Change Could Impact Performance In Nearly Every 2026 FIFA World Cup Match: Report | Representative Image

Lucknow: A new analysis has found that climate change is increasing the likelihood of heat conditions that could reduce player performance during almost every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising concerns over athlete safety and the quality of play.

According to a report released by Climate Central, 97 of the 104 scheduled matches in the tournament are now more likely to experience temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius, a threshold linked to declines in football performance. Researchers said such heat can reduce sprinting frequency, total distance covered by players and recovery rates during matches.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The study suggests that rising global temperatures caused by human-induced climate change are making extreme heat increasingly common during major sporting events.

Nearly half of all scheduled matches have at least a 50 per cent chance of experiencing performance-impairing heat. In 26 matches, climate change has increased that likelihood by at least 10 percentage points.

The analysis found the greatest impact in the June 26 match between Uruguay and Spain in Guadalajara, Mexico. Researchers estimated a 70 per cent probability of temperatures exceeding the performance threshold during the game, with climate change increasing the risk by 37 percentage points.

Scientists noted that heat affects not only player health but also the style and pace of football. Previous studies have shown that temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius can lead to fewer high-intensity runs, slower recovery and more conservative tactics on the field.

Professor Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth said playing in temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius changes the nature of the game by reducing intensity and sprinting, while also increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly in high-pressure matches.

Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley said rising temperatures, heatwaves and changing weather patterns are already reshaping sporting events around the world. He warned that athletes are increasingly forced to adapt their playing styles to cope with extreme heat.

Norwegian international footballer Morten Thorsby said the findings highlight the growing threat climate change poses to both players and fans. He called for greater attention to the issue, saying heat is beginning to affect the quality of football itself.

The researchers compared current climate conditions with a hypothetical world unaffected by human-driven climate change to determine how global warming has altered the probability of extreme heat during each scheduled World Cup match.

The report adds to growing concerns about the impact of climate change on global sports, with experts warning that extreme temperatures could increasingly influence the scheduling, safety and competitiveness of major international tournaments.