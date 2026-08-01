'Class Written All Over': Ravi Shastri Meets England's FIFA World Cup Hero Jude Bellingham During The Hundred; Pictures Go Viral

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham received a warm welcome from former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri during his visit to Edgbaston. England's World Cup hero was in attendance for Saturday's The Hundred double-header between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire.

Shastri greeted the England international to a rousing reception from the crowd before the two shared a brief conversation on the outfield.

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The 22-year-old was introduced alongside Birmingham Phoenix men's captain Donovan Ferreira and Welsh Fire skipper Phil Salt before the start of play. He also spent time interacting with supporters, signing autographs and posing for photographs around the ground. Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Real Madrid star during his appearance.

Shastri was in awe of his meeting with Bellingham and later shared pictures on his social media.

"Great to have Birmingham's own galáctico, @BellinghamJude, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!" he wrote on X.

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Earlier this year, Bellingham acquired a 1.2 per cent stake in Birmingham Phoenix, reportedly valued at around £1 million. The franchise is co-owned by Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Knighthead Capital, the American investment fund. His investment strengthened the growing connection between elite football figures and franchise cricket, while Saturday's appearance highlighted his commitment to the team beyond ownership.