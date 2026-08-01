Jude Bellingham Returns Home To Cheer On Birmingham City Against Barcelona | Video

Birmingham City F.C./X

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham made an emotional return to St Andrew's as he watched his former club, Birmingham City F.C., take on FC Barcelona in a preseason friendly.

Fresh from his summer break, Bellingham was spotted in the stands supporting the club where his professional journey began. The England international received a warm ovation from Birmingham supporters, who continue to hold him in high regard after his breakthrough season with the Blues before his moves to Borussia Dortmund and later Real Madrid.

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His presence added an extra layer of excitement to the occasion as Birmingham hosted the Spanish champions in front of a packed crowd. The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Birmingham prevailing 3-2 in the ceremonial penalty shootout, giving the home fans even more reason to celebrate alongside their returning academy hero.

Bellingham's appearance was a reminder of the strong bond he shares with Birmingham City. Despite becoming one of the world's top midfielders, he has never hidden his affection for the club that gave him his first opportunity in professional football. His return was met with chants and applause, highlighting the lasting connection between the player and the Birmingham faithful.