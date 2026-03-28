'Claim To Know My Body Better': Mitchell Starc Hits Back At Critics After Delayed Arrival For IPL 2026

Credits: Twitter

Mitchell Starc has responded strongly to his critics after his delayed arrival for the Indian Premier League 2026. Reports had suggested that the Delhi Capitals pacer was fit but was yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me. With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap."