 Chris Martin At MCG: Coldplay Lead Singer Visits Iconic Cricket Stadium To Watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI
Martin was sitting alongside his father Anthony and band manager Phil Harvey

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Image: X

Pakistan's tour of Australia did not begin on a good note after the visitors failed to post a huge total on board in the opening match of the series currently being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Besides the excitement on the field, the match also witnessed star power in the form of Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin who had come to watch the match. Martin was captured sitting in the crowd at the MCG alongside his father Anthony and band manager, Phil Harvey.

Martin and his band Coldplay were in Melbourne for their show when Martin had a mishap. During the concert, Martin accidentally stepped backwards while interacting with the crowd into an open trap door on stage leaving fans stunned. Someone was already standing inside the trap door and quickly extending their hands to cushion Chris' fall.

Pakistan bowled out for 203 runs

Pakistan batters failed to make most of their start as Australia bundled out the Men In Green for just 203 runs. After being asked to bat first Pakistan batters failed to make big partnership,. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam had the highest partnership of 39 runs. While Babar scored 44 round. Rizwan added 37 runs.

With middle order failing to make enough runs it was left to lower order to make some contributions. Nassem Shah stepped up and smashed 40 runs off 39 balls, while Shaheen Afridi scored 24 of 19 balls. For Australia Mitchell Starc bowled excellently to finish with figures of 3/33. Skipper Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa contributed with 2 wickjets apiece.

