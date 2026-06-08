'Chose The Right Guy': Virat Kohli Trolled Over Promoting E-Gates At Airports | VIDEO

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of social media banter after appearing in a promotional video encouraging travellers to use e-gates at airports. In a video posted by BJP4India, Kohli can be seen praising the ease of access due to e-gates. Netizens were quick to point out Virat's frequent travel to London, having settled there with his family.

"The Indian Home Ministry has launched E-Gates and made the immigration process very smooth. I am also a frequent traveller and due to E-Gates and the time spent at the counters, it is completely over. It is a very smooth and efficient process. So I thank the Ministry of Home Affairs who initiated E-Gates and made the process very smooth for more travellers like me. Thank you," Kohli said in the video.

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Fans mock Virat Kohli

Many users mocked Kohli over his frequent travel between India and the United Kingdom, where he is widely reported to spend a significant amount of time with his family. Social media users joked that authorities had "chosen the right guy" to promote airport e-gates, given how often he flies in and out of the country for cricketing commitments and personal reasons.

The video sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with several posts referencing Kohli's London connection and regular international travel schedule. Some users quipped that few people would be more familiar with airport procedures than the former India captain.

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Kohli to miss AFG ODIs with injury

Kohli, who now plays for India in ODIs, was visibly struggling while anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chase in the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where he hit a match-winning 75 not out. The injury to his right hamstring has since aggravated, thus ruling him out of the series against Afghanistan. Since then, BCCI have announced Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.