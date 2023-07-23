Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Defeat World No.1 Pair To Clinch Korea Open Title

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat world no. 1 Indonesian pair 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in men's doubles final, clinch Korea Open Super 500 badminton title. The Indian pair, after losing the first set, showed remarkable improvement to down the top seeds Fajar ALfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. The ace Indian duo had entered the final with a thrilling straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday. The world number three Indian pair notched up a 21-15, 24-22 win over the second-seeded Chinese in a 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium. It was Satwik and Chirag's first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats.

The Indians were a game down but came back strongly to register yet another title triumph.

Satwik and Chirag had won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year.

Since pairing up, Satwik and Chirag have won multiple titles, including Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold, bronze medal in World Championships and wins in Super 300 (Syed Modi and Swiss Open), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open), Super 750 (French Open) and Indonesia Open Super 1000.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

