China Open 2019: Praneeth out of China Open, India's campaign over

Changzhou: B Sai Praneeth suffered a three-game loss to world no.9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Almost a month after dispatching the Indonesian en route his historic world championships bronze at Basel, world no.15 Praneeth went down to the same opponent 21-16 6-21 16-21 in 55 minutes to end his campaign here. Ginting will now take on eighth seeded Denmark's Anders Antonsen, who had clinched the silver at the World Championships.

Praneeth, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open early this year, came into the match with a 3-2 advantage in the head-to-head count against Ginting but he ran out of steam after winning the opening game. Praneeth opened up a 3-0 lead early on and then kept widening the gap, reaching 11-3 at the break.