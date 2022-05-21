Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen to register 2nd win of season over the Norwegian

Indian16-year-old Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned World Champion Magnus Carlsen again in the space of three months on Friday at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

The Indian teenage sensation made the most of the one-move blunder from Carlsen and kept his chances alive of progressing to the knockout stage.

The match was heading for a dull draw after Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move but in a stunning twist, Carlsen misplayed his knight on his previous move as Praggnanadhaa checked with an attack on his back piece.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST