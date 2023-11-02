Chess Prodigy Shivaan Darda Surges To International Stardom With Impressive Elo Rating Of 1176

In an extraordinary display of chess prowess, Shivaan Darda, a 9th-grade prodigy from the American School of Bombay (ASB), has soared through the international chess rankings, attaining an impressive Elo rating of 1176, as per the latest FIDE ratings unveiled by the World Chess Federation (FIDE) this Wednesday.

Shivaan's meteoric rise in the chess realm stands as a testament to his passion for the game and his exceptional aptitude. His journey in the chess world has been nothing short of spectacular, rapidly etching his name onto the international chess circuit. Dazzling performances in both Mumbai and Italy tournaments have earned him this remarkable rating, consistently outshining more seasoned and higher-rated opponents.

Rachana Darda, Shivaan's mother, radiates pride in her son's remarkable achievement, attributing much of his success to the guidance and coaching of Durga Nagesh Guttula and the dedicated team at the SMCA Nariman Point Chess Academy.

Shivaan's climb to international chess stardom is a result of their relentless efforts in molding him into a consummate professional. Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula showers praise on Shivaan, labeling him as an incredibly talented child with an innate grasp of the game's intricacies. This, according to the coach, is just the inception of Shivaan's journey, with much more anticipated from his enchanting moves on the chessboard. His dedication and hard work receive commendation.

Shivaan's mother shares that her son's dedication and passion for chess have not only garnered recognition but have also fueled aspirations to reach the pinnacle of the game. The dream of achieving the title of National Master seems well within reach, given Shivaan's exceptional progress and unwavering commitment.

Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula echoes the sentiment, expressing confidence that Shivaan's dedication and passion will undoubtedly propel him to greater heights in the chess world. As Shivaan Darda continues to make waves, his story serves as an inspiration to budding young chess players worldwide. With his talent, determination, and a supportive network, Shivaan's future in the game appears exceptionally promising, and the global chess community eagerly anticipates his next strategic moves on the board.

