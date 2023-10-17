Pune: Yerawada Prison Inmates Clinch Gold In Intercontinental Online Chess Championship |

A nine-member team of inmates from Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison secured the gold medal for India in the third Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners by defeating the El Salvador team in the men’s finals. The championship witnessed participation from 118 teams representing 50 countries.

This chess event, hosted by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), in collaboration with the Chicago Cook County Sheriff’s Office, is a component of the ‘Chess for Freedom’ program. It is a continuation of the international championship that was initially held in 2019, followed by the Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners in 2021 and 2022.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed his congratulations to the winners and emphasised, "This event has been filled with remarkable stories, incredible talent, and a shared commitment to the transformative power of chess and the resourcefulness of the human spirit. Most importantly, over the past three days, we have all taken part in something new and meaningful that offers a chance for change and improvement. You are now part of the global chess family, and wherever your life may take you, remember FIDE's motto in Latin, which reads 'Gens Una Sumus,' meaning 'We are one family.'"