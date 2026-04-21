Chennaiyin FC Held To Goalless Draw By Resilient Mohammedan Sporting In ISL Clash | R. Parthibhan

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Mohammedan Sporting Club in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday, April 21.

The result sees Chennaiyin move up one place to ninth in the standings with nine points from as many matches, while Mohammedan remain at the bottom with two points. Mohammedan’s Hira Mondal was adjudged Player of the Match.

Chennaiyin made a bright start and threatened as early as the second minute. Imran found space in the final third and tested Padam Chettri with a firm effort, which was parried away. The rebound fell kindly for Daniel Chima Chukwu, but the striker failed to react in time before the offside flag was raised.

The Marina Machans dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while Mohammedan looked to slow the tempo and build through the flanks. Lalthankima and Lalngaihsaka attempted to stretch the play, with Mondal providing width through overlapping runs on the right. However, Chennaiyin maintained a compact defensive shape in the early stages.

Mohammedan registered their first real chance in the 16th minute when Mahitosh Roy delivered a cross from the left to pick out Mondal at the far post. The full-back opted for a first-time header, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

Irfan Yadwad emerged as Chennaiyin’s primary attacking outlet, frequently targeted by deliveries from wide areas. Lalrinliana Hnamte found him on a couple of occasions, though the forward struggled to direct his headers on target under pressure from multiple defenders.

Chennaiyin came close again in the 24th minute when Yadwad attempted a finesse effort from the edge of the area, but the shot lacked the power to trouble Chettri.

Mohammedan gradually grew into the contest and enjoyed a promising spell, forcing a couple of corners and putting the Chennaiyin defence under pressure. Their best opportunity arrived in the 28th minute, when Chothe whipped in a cross from the left that found Mondal at the far post. The latter’s first-time effort was goal-bound but was kept out by a fine fingertip save from Mohammad Nawaz.

The visitors remained dangerous on the break, and in the 35th minute, Thokchom Adison Singh initiated a swift counter by releasing Lalthankima down the right before the move shifted centrally towards Chothe. Nawaz, however, read the danger well and rushed off his line to gather.

The hosts nearly broke the deadlock late in the half. In the 42nd minute, Mandar made a surging run into the box and lifted a delicate ball towards Imran at the far post. The forward struck from close range, but Juwel Ahmed Mazumder, one of Mohammedan’s standout performers at the back in the first half, produced a crucial goal-line clearance to keep the scores level, as both sides went into the break goalless.

Mohammedan created the first attacking threat after the restart in the 50th minute with a swift counter-attack. Thokchom led the charge with Mahitosh and Chothe in support, but a delayed release allowed Nawaz to intercept the eventual cross.

Chennaiyin responded soon after. In the 53rd minute, Imran delivered a delicate ball from the right to pick out Chukwu, who attempted an acrobatic effort but failed to make a clean connection.

The contest opened up with end-to-end action, and just a minute later, Mahitosh surged forward into the final third before unleashing a long-range effort that narrowly missed the target.

Chennaiyin continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, but Mohammedan remained competitive, stitching together a series of promising attacking moves whenever they advanced.

The hosts had a strong penalty appeal in the 65th minute when Yadwad went down inside the box under a challenge from Mondal, but the referee waved away the claims.

Chennaiyin came close again in the 78th minute when Yadwad delivered a precise inswinging cross from the left towards Chukwu, but the striker’s first-time volley lacked control and sailed over the bar.

Mohammedan threatened late on in the 88th minute as Chothe found space inside the box and struck powerfully towards goal, only for Kotal to produce a crucial block.

A final opportunity fell to Chennaiyin deep into stoppage time, as Yadwad attempted a header from a cross delivered from the right. However, the angle proved difficult, and Chettri held on comfortably to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite late efforts from both sides, neither team could find the breakthrough, as the contest ended in a goalless stalemate.