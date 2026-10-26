Chennai Super Kings Part Ways With Long-Time Support Staff Member Tommy Simsek Ahead Of IPL 2027 | X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Monday the departure of Tommy Simsek, who was a long-time member of the franchise's support staff. The IPL franchise shared the update on social media and thanked him for his years of service and contribution since the franchise's first season in 2008.

In its statement, CSK praised Simsek for his work behind the scenes and his role in keeping players fit and ready for matches. The franchise also highlighted his contribution to the team's recovery and fitness routines, including its well-known "Dad’s Army" group which was a nickname often associated with CSK's experienced players.

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Simsek has been part of CSK's journey for many years and played a role in supporting the team through its successful IPL campaigns. The franchise thanked him for his dedication and wished him success in his future journey.

The announcement comes as CSK prepare for the IPL 2027 season. The franchise has been making changes to its support staff as it looks to build a strong setup for the upcoming campaign.