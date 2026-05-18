Chembur Gymkhana Clinches Motiram Cup Elite Title; CCI Wins Kanji Cup Crown

(From left to right): Mohit Shah, Gautam Ashra, Mangirish Palekar, KK Cheema, Sundar Shetty, Supriya Devgun, Sanjiv Saran, Behram Ardeshir, Sachin Bharati along with players of Motiram elite winners - The Chembur Gymkhana | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: Chembur Gymkhana emerged as the champion badminton club among men, winning the Elite Division of the Motiram Cup badminton tournament, organised by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC. Chembur Gymkhana outplayed Bombay Gymkhana 2-0 to clinch the title.

The Plate Division was won by Juhu Gymkhana, which defeated BKLP ‘B’ 2-1.

CCI wins Kanji Cup title

Chembur Gymkhana missed out on a double celebration when their junior team fell short against CCI in the Kanji Cup. Having progressed to the final with an unbeaten record, they could not reproduce the same form against CCI, losing 1-3.

The Ullal Cup for women was lifted by Khar Gymkhana, which edged out CCI ‘A’ 2-1.

Also Watch:

Results

Kanji Cup:

CCI bt Chembur Gymkhana — 3-1

Ullal Cup:

Khar Gymkhana bt CCI ‘A’ — 2-1

Motiram Cup:

Elite Group: Chembur Gymkhana bt Bombay Gymkhana — 2-0

Motiram Cup – Plate Group:

Juhu Gymkhana bt BKLP ‘B’ — 2-1

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