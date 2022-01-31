Chelsea legend Frank Lampard agrees to become Everton manager, has transfer targets set out

Everton has signed Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard on a two-and-a-half-year deal to become their new manager. He is now putting his backroom staff in place and working on new signings.

The formalities of his contract were completed on Sunday. The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who left the club earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

An official announcement on Lampard is expected from Everton on Monday, reports the BBC.

Lampard is close to securing his first signing after Everton agreed a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season and more activity may follow before the transfer window closes on Monday.

ALSO READ ISL: Mumbai City FC sign midfielder Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC on loan

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:41 PM IST