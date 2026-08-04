Cheerful Team India Arrives In Sri Lanka Under Shubman Gill For 2-Match Test Series In ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 | VIDEO

Team India Arrives In Sri Lanka For 2-Match Test series In The ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 | X

Colombo, August 4: The Indian Test team has arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the two-match Test series in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared pictures of the team's arrival on its official social media account, welcoming the visitors ahead of the much-awaited series.

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The Indian squad landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Monday, August 4, at around 3:50 pm local time on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1144 from Mumbai. Officials from Sri Lanka Cricket were present at the airport to receive the team.

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The photos shared by SLC showed several Indian players arriving with their luggage, smiling as they made their way out of the airport ahead of the upcoming assignment.

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India and Sri Lanka will play two Test matches as part of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. The second Test is scheduled to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

Before the series begins, the Indian team will play a four-day practice match from August 7 to 10 at the NCC Ground in Colombo to prepare for the Tests.

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The upcoming series is expected to be closely contested, with both teams aiming to improve their position in the World Test Championship standings. India currently sit fifth in the ICC Test rankings, while Sri Lanka are ranked sixth.